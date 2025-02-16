Ennis 2040 car park plans labelled ‘criminal’

CONTROVERSIAL plans under Ennis 2040 to redevelop the Abbey Street and Parnell Street car parks have been described as “criminal” by former mayor of Ennis Pat Daly who fears the proposals could “do serious damage to the commercial life of this town”.

Meanwhile Councillor Tom O’Callaghan has called for a full independent review to be carried out of the DAC amid what has been described as a “lack of transparency”.

Clarification on the proposed Abbey Street and Parnell Street carpark developments “with specific timelines” and details of reports on public consultations were sought by Councillor Tom O’Callaghan at this month’s meeting of the Ennis Municipal District.

The councillor recalled they had been assured they would be informed and consulted throughout the process, however “this has simply not happened as far as I’m concerned it has been a total vacuum. There is a lack of transparency”.

He said reports into “highly attended” public consultation events and traffic had yet to be received.

“There was significant backlash on the building on the Abbey Street carpark and the concern is still there,” he said adding, “The questions I keep asking are who is advising on the proposals?” pointing to a report that “retail and office spaces are on a downwards trip”.

Responding to the motion, Sean Lenihan, Director of Service, stated Abbey Street and Parnell Street carparks are two of the projects included within the Ennis 2040 Economic & Spatial Strategy and “Both have been identified as key opportunity sites critical to Ennis’ future growth”.

“Following extensive public consultation and engagement with key stakeholders, the Project team, consisting of E2040 personnel, technical advisers and Council staff have carried out considerable work on both projects with a view to submitting for Planning approval to the appropriate authority.

“This work is ongoing with an update briefing scheduled to be given to the Ennis Municipal District Members in early March followed by an update and workshop with the full Council scheduled for late March. Further details and invitations to same will issue in the coming week or so.”

Seconding the motion, Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle said “valid questions” were being asked. Councillor Paul Murphy also backed the calls for information saying “I think we are in a bit of a vacuum”. He pointed out that since the local elections there has been a gap on the board of the Ennis 2040 DAC, previously been filled by former councillor Ann Norton, which needs to be addressed.

Councillor Pat Daly said he “totally disagreed” that Abbey Street and Parnell Street carparks are key opportunity sites saying, “Parking in this town is at a premium. To take away two main carparks in this town is criminal. It will do serious damage to the commercial life of this town.” He urged the Ennis 2040 DAC to “have another look at this serious situation”.

Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy agreed “it’s important now that we get the information that is being sought” saying questions will be answered at the planned March briefing.

Councillor O’Callaghan commented, “We’re not at liberty of any information and I find that extremely frustrating”. He pointed to figures released during the monthly meeting of Clare County Council which showed interest repayments of the DAC’s €10 million loan when fully drawn down are expected to be €650,000 a year.

He said while the council are “very supportive on progression, there is a lack of transparency and that’s a real concern”.

He said a full independent review is needed “to ensure we are in full governance compliance in the best interest of protecting public monies.”