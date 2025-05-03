Emma pulls a rabbit out of the hat

THE Leaving Cert requires a lot of concentration and focus from young people, but somehow Emma Finucane is balancing the pressures of the most dreaded of exams with running her own business.

From Ballygriffey which is close to Toonagh, the 18-year old is a student at Coláiste Mhuire and is also running Just Pets Ireland, selling lop-eared rabbits and rabbit essentials subscription boxes.

She has grown up on a small farm and saw the potential for her own business while she was on her work experience from school.

