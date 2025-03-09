Elements of Ennis 2040 postponed as part of reset

CONTROVERSIAL proposals to redevelop Ennis’ Abbey Street Carpark and Harvey’s Quay have been put on hold as part of a reset of Ennis 2040’s plans for the county capital.

A briefing meeting between Ennis Municipal District councillors and the newly appointed Ennis 2040 DAC Interim COO Padraic McElwee was held behind closed doors this week where it was agreed to pause the proposed developments at Harvey’s Quay, which include plans to redevelop the Parnell Street Carpark, and the Abbey Street project “while other projects take precedence”.

The briefing heard Ennis 2040 DAC has recommenced discussions with the Housing Agency and Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on options to progress housing at the Causeway Quarter development on Francis Street, Ennis following the withdrawal of a judicial review.

Plans for a boardwalk and amenities at the Post Office Field are to be reviewed following a request by council members. And it was confirmed the Ennis 2040 DAC is in the process of securing “strategic sites” in Ennis, having recently acquired Ashfield House with “various options” being considered for this property.

Addressing councillors the Interim Ennis 2040 COO said, “The priority focus is on developing Ennis and Clare by enhancing our retail and SME offering, delivering homes and broadening our short-term accommodation availability. The proposed boardwalk and amenities at Post Office Field will be further reviewed at the request of the members.

“The development, which will connect Bank Place with Harvey’s Quay, includes an amphitheatre-style public space along Bindon Street with outdoor seating and direct access to the boardwalk”.

“We are also in the process of securing strategic sites in the county town having recently acquired Ashfield House. Given the high demand for accommodation and particularly tourism related accommodation in the town currently, we are considering various options for this key property and its curtilage.

“The details of other properties being considered are commercially sensitive for now, but we are confident these acquisitions will greatly benefit Ennis.”

“Ennis 2040 DAC as a wholly owned subsidiary of Clare County Council is committed to ensuring Ennis strengthens its role as a key regional economic driver for Clare. As a resident of Ennis, I am proud to lead the Ennis 2040 team on achieving our shared ambitions for Ennis and Clare,” Mr McElwee concluded.