Elective surgeries cancelled, Tubber NS closed

TUBBER National School is to remain closed for at least a week, while elective surgeries in the Mid West are being cancelled, with a visitor ban at the major hospitals.

In a statement on its Facebook page yesterday the school said, “We had a visitor to the school last Thursday who was in contact with the coronavirus covid-19. We were notified by HSE this morning. Tubber NS is currently closed on a precautionary basis. No one in school is displaying any symptoms currently.We will reopen next Friday, March 13, pending advice from the HSE.”

Meanwhile, UL Hospitals Group has announced the cancellation of all elective surgeries and outpatient appointments across all six sites on next Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

The affected hospitals are University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. A visiting ban is in place at all six hospitals.

All patients whose appointment or procedure is going ahead will be contacted directly by hospital staff.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We sincerely regret having to reduce services across our sites in this fashion. However, patient safety is our highest priority and as part of a number of actions in that regard, it is necessary to reduce activity in the coming days and prioritise services for our sickest patients.

“We have entered a challenging period for patients and their loved ones and for all of our staff. Our staff have been preparing for this challenge for several weeks now and we are now putting those plans into effect. Members of the public can help by co-operating with the current visitor ban across all six hospitals; by attending our Emergency Department only where necessary; by ensuring they follow all the relevant public health advice from reputable sources and taking the simple precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community at large.”

An ICA International Women’s Day event due to be held on Sunday at Fahy Hall in Roslevan has been cancelled, while the Bellbridge House Hotel has opted to postpone its Sets By the Sea weekend.