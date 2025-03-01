Eilís Haden-Storrie aims to untangle paths with new books

North Clare writer and researcher, Eilís Haden-Storrie, will this week launch two companion books to partner her debut publication, These Intangible Things, which was published earlier this year.

The companion books, entitled the Untangled Path and the Untangled Path: A Journal, are designed to help readers to get the best results from reading These Intangible Things.

Her debut book was a voyage into medical and spiritual thinking, as Eilís travelled the world researching different methods of helping her body to recover from a serious but mysterious illness.

She hopes that the companion books may help people to engage with the core message of These Intangible Things and the four pillars of wellness; the social, spiritual, physical and mental.

“People were asking about the specifics about the four pillars, how you can use them in your life and what they actually mean. So I felt that it was important to address that,” said Eilís.

