East Clare woman sailing ahead

An Ogonnelloe-based women has sailed to the top of Irish Sailing following her recent election as president.

Elected for a three-year term, Sue Concannon has been on the board of Irish Sailing for the past five years, which has included stints as treasurer and secretary.

She is thrilled to be given the honour of president, which is a very responsible position overseeing a body with an annual budget of up to €3.6 million.

Previously known as the Irish Sailing Association (ISA), Irish Sailing’s primary mission is to develop, support, and promote sailing in Ireland. It is also the national governing body for sailing, powerboating, and windsurfing in Ireland.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE