East Clare churches badly damaged by storm winds

THE Church of Ireland congregation in East Clare was dealt a blow after two historic churches were extensively damaged during Storm Éowyn.

Earlier this week, people who intended to visit the graveyard at St Cronan’s Church, Tuamgraney were advised to turn left as they entered and to stay clear of the main entrance and church structure due to a risk of falling slates and guttering.

Dean Of Killaloe Very Rev Richard Marsh confirmed St Cronan’s Church and St Flannan’s Cathedral in Killaloe were extensively damaged by Storm Éowyn.

Rev Marsh explained the roof of the tenth century part of St Cronan’s Church and the nearby graveyard were damaged during the storm. A fallen tree damaged grave stones in the graveyard.

“We have to view this damage in context. There are thousands of people in Ireland who are still without electricity, heat and water.

“The human cost of Storm Éowyn is huge. People who are suffering at the forefront of our prayers.

“However, we do have a responsibility to look after these historic buildings. We will be talking to our insurance company and the relevant authorities. We will need a lot of conversations with a lot of people over the next few days.

“It is sad that this has happened and it is a headache for us but it is something we will address because we take our stewardship of these buildings very seriously. They are important for the communities in which we live.

“Graves are precious to people so this is also something we will not ignore.

Asked about an approximate estimate for the overall damage, Rev Marsh said he wasn’t in a position to hazard a guess at this early stage only to confirm both churches have suffered significant damage.

A large number of tiles were blown off the west side of the transept at Killaloe Cathedral, which fell into the guttering and an area around that church that doesn’t present any safety risk to the public.

Efforts are underway to address the damage in St Cronan’s by removing trees that have fallen at this location.

An assessment will also have to be made to fast-track repairs at Killaloe Cathedral to prevent further water ingress into this iconic building.

The 800th anniversary of the consecration of St Flannan’s Cathedral is expected to be marked with a special ceremony next August.

Meanwhile, Independent MEP for Ireland South Michael McNamara has stated that County Council Planners need to allow chimneys again, even if that requires County Development Plans to be revised.

Following the damage of Storm Éowyn, up to 100,000 people across Ireland could be without electricity, heating, broadband, and other vital services until early February.

Mr McNamara warned in the wake of Storm Éowyn, many are paying the price for the over-centralisation of the planning system, and its “capture by well-intentioned idiots with no understanding of the reality of rural life”.

“Thousands are without electricity and heating. While most new homes have state-of-the art electric-powered heating systems, these homes have now been left in the cold, some looking out the window at a fallen tree that they can’t even burn for badly needed heat.

“The so-called ‘green agenda’ has left them shivering with little alternatives due to strict regulations. This reliance on electricity alone needs to be examined.”

Mr McNamara proposed one-off houses throughout Ireland need be allowed to build a house that common-sense determines should be able to be heated by solid fuel or oil, if necessary, as is their right.

“If they wish to heat their home with a stove and chimney, they should be entitled to do so. Building control regulations on new one-off dwellings need to revised, making it more accessible for rural homeowners to live comfortably in their new homes, in all weather conditions, without facing the prospect of sitting in the cold. Human sacrifices to a politically failed ideology.”