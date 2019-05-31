€900,000 cannabis grow house discovered

AS part of an intelligence led operation Gardaí are currently carrying out a search at a premises at Tinarana, Killaloe.

The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

A significant grow house has been discovered with evidence of the production of Cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants). At this time, a large number of plants with an estimated street value of €900,000 are being examined.

A female (early 20s), non-Irish national, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.