A total of €26.5m has been allocated to Clare in 2019 funding for regional and local roads.

€8m of that figure will be directed to the Shannon crossing in Killaloe, while €80,000 will be spent linking the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road, with the R458 Limerick road in Ennis.

A further €100,000 will be spent on the Northern Distributor Road in Limerick. This years overall figure is a 12% increase on 2018 funding.

