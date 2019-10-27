€45,000 to Clare Agri Show Societies

NINE different agricultural shows in Clare will receive grants of €5,000 each next year as part of nationwide move that aims to offer financial help to organising committees of agricultural shows.

Grants were approved for agricultural shows in Bridgetown, Clarecastle, Corofin, Ennistymon, Kildysart, Kilrush, Mullagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus and Scariff.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey has welcomed the €45,000 allocation to the nine Clare Agricultural Show Societies from the Department of Rural and Community Development to help with the financial cost of organising their shows in 2020.

Deputy Carey, is the Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Rural and Community Affairs.

He said that the money was part of a €600,000 fund being allocated to help 120 local committees meet the financial challenges associated with organising 120 shows around the country during 2020.

The investment is being administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that association.

“Agricultural shows are a great celebration of all that is good about rural Ireland and they are an integral part of our culture. The shows provide a welcome boost for local economies and attract visitors to enjoy our rural towns and villages at their best,” Deputy Carey added.