Duo complete paddle of their lives

Two South-East Clare athletes have completed one of the toughest non-stop 125-mile endurance kayak events in the world.

Representing Shannon Paddlers Kayaking Club, Paul Austin, O’Brien’s Bridge and Bary Walsh, Killaloe, successfully completed the Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Race over the Easter weekend.

Starting in Devizes, Wiltshire, and finishing in the heart of London at Westminster Bridge, the race challenges competitors to navigate not only distance but also 77 portages where boats must be taken out of the water and carried around locks and obstacles before competitors re-entered the water.

This year, of the 75 teams that started the race, only 37 reached the finish line and the South-East Clare pair were the only one of three Irish teams to finish the race.

