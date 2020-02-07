Duggan Happy With Positive Start To 2020 For Clare Camogie

The 2020 campaign for the Clare Camogie squad got off to the ideal start with Sunday’s win over Offaly in Birr.

It was a game that Clare badly needed to win with tough tests coming down the track against Kilkenny and Cork before finishing off with a showdown against Waterford.

One of Clare’s most experienced players, Orlaith Duggan, admits they were delighted to get the campaign started on a strong footing.

She said: “We are very happy to get a win under our belts, because they were not easy to come by for us last year. It is a positive start and that is what we have been working toward over the winter in that first round of the league so we are happy. There are some aspects of the performance that we know need to be worked on, but we are glad to get the win and get off to a good start. That first game is all you are aiming for over the long winter training and it is all aimed toward that because that is all you can look at from the outset. It is the first obstacle that we have overcome which is great and we are happy now that the league is underway and we have that run of matches to come. Winter training is over now and we can look forward to having those games. We have a tough group in the league so it is great to have a good start and we just have to keep working hard, because the level of opposition we face is only going to increase all the time”

Clare played with the aid of strong breeze in the opening period, and had two late points to thank for seeing them ahead at the break. Duggan says they regrouped during half-time with a focus on making improvements after the restart.

“There was a huge gale behind us in the first half and we were a bit disappointed to be only ahead by two points. It shows the standards that we are trying to set for ourselves in that we were ahead and playing well but still were not happy with it. We could have and maybe should have pushed on more so that is where our panel is at the moment. We are just focused on performance so while we were in a good position, we were trying to push on a little more in terms of our work-rate. We always felt in control and while we were a bit uneasy about only being the few points ahead after having the breeze, we thankfully pushed on in the second half” she noted.

Clare now have a break until their next outing which comes as part of a double header alongside the hurlers in Nowlan Park. The Clooney-Quin woman thinks having the games played at the same venue is a positive development.

“It is great to have that coordination there and it makes a massive difference. It can be really disheartening for the hurlers to be playing at the same time as ourselves and having only 20 or 30 minutes between the venues. You have parents then who to choose so in that sense it is great to have that coordination there with a double header. I remember the last time we went to Nowlan Park was also a double header and we had a great performance against Kilkenny that day in a game that we drew and maybe should have won. It does give a boost when you are travelling to another county to play in those venues like Nowlan Park because you really appreciate every bit of support you can get. These are teams you want to be playing in the league because they are going to give you a good indication of where you are at. They are the so-called better teams and they will be huge tests, and this is time to test yourselves against those teams. We have one win under our belts now and that will give us confidence going forward, but we know we will have to improve our levels of performance again with those games coming down the road. It starts with Kilkenny in Nowlan Park so we will look forward to that over the next few weeks” she finished.