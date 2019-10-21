Drugs to value of €21,000 seized in Shannon

REVENUE officers seized just over a kilogram of herbal cannabis, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Shannon on Monday.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated street value of €21,000, were discovered as a result of an intelligence led, joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Clare Garda Drugs Unit.

A 24 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained in Shannon Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or illegal sale of tobacco products or drugs, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.