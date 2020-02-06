Draws Made For 2020 Clare U-21 Hurling Championships

The draws for the first Clare GAA championship of 2020 have been made with the pairings now known for the opening rounds of the U-21 hurling championships.

In the A championship, Kilmaley begin the defence of their title with a mouthwatering showdown against Clarecastle.

The winners of that game will face either Clonlara or St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in the last four.

Inagh-Kilnamona have been drawn straight into the semi-finals, and they will take on the winners of Sixmilebridge v Tulla.

The opening round pairings in the U-21 B championship are: Eire Óg v Clooney-Quin; Corofin-Ruan v Crusheen-Tubber; Scariff-Ogonnelloe v O’Callaghan’s Mills; Inagh-Kilnamona (2) v Bodyke; Wolfe Tones v Ballyea.

The quarter-final draws are: Cratloe v Eire Óg or Clooney-Quin; Broadford v Wolfe Tones or Ballyea; Newmarket v Corofin-Ruan or Crusheen-Tubber; Scariff-Ogonnelloe or O’Callaghan’s Mills v Inagh-Kilnamona (2) or Bodyke.

In the U-21 C championship, Banner meet Smith O’Brien’s in the opening round with the winners facing Ennistymon in the quarter-finals.

The other quarter-final ties are Sixmilebridge (2) v Whitegate, Feakle-Killanena v Doora Barefield (2), Ballyea (2) v Parteen.

This year’s U-21 championship is set to start on the weekend of March 7