Draws Made For 2020 Clare U-21 Hurling Championships

February 6, 2020 2,823 Views

The draws for the first Clare GAA championship of 2020 have been made with the pairings now known for the opening rounds of the U-21 hurling championships.

In the A championship, Kilmaley begin the defence of their title with a mouthwatering showdown against Clarecastle.

The winners of that game will face either Clonlara or St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in the last four.

Inagh-Kilnamona have been drawn straight into the semi-finals, and they will take on the winners of Sixmilebridge v Tulla.

The opening round pairings in the U-21 B championship are: Eire Óg v Clooney-Quin; Corofin-Ruan v Crusheen-Tubber; Scariff-Ogonnelloe v O’Callaghan’s Mills; Inagh-Kilnamona (2) v Bodyke; Wolfe Tones v Ballyea.

The quarter-final draws are: Cratloe v Eire Óg or Clooney-Quin; Broadford v Wolfe Tones or Ballyea; Newmarket v Corofin-Ruan or Crusheen-Tubber; Scariff-Ogonnelloe or O’Callaghan’s Mills v Inagh-Kilnamona (2) or Bodyke.

In the U-21 C championship, Banner meet Smith O’Brien’s in the opening round with the winners facing Ennistymon in the quarter-finals.

The other quarter-final ties are Sixmilebridge (2) v Whitegate, Feakle-Killanena v Doora Barefield (2), Ballyea (2) v Parteen.

This year’s U-21 championship is set to start on the weekend of March 7

