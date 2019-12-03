Draws Made For 2019/2020 Clare Cup

An Ennis derby and a Shannon Town inter-club clash are the pick of the ties after the draws were made for this season’s Banner Carpets and Flooring Clare Cup.

It will be an all-town affair in the second round when Avenue United take on Ennis Town at Roslevan, while there will be more than just bragging rights on the line when Shannon Town A meet Shannon Town C.

There are five opening round ties where Newmarket Celtic A begin the defence of their title against Hermitage B, Bridge United A meet near neighbours Kilkishen Celtic and Kilrush Rangers face Shannon Hibs B. Elsewhere Tulla United host Lifford and Manus Celtic B meet Ennis Dons.

The second round is: Bridge Utd A or Kilkishen Celtic v Kildysart Celtic; Turnpike Rovers v Shannon Town B; Cloughleigh Celtic v Newmarket Celtic A or Hermitage B; Avenue Utd A v Ennis Town; Shannon Hibs A v Manus Celtic B or Ennis Dons; Moher Celtic B v Shannon Olympic; Inch Crusaders v Hermitage A; Newmarket Celtic B v Connolly Celtic; Rineanna Rovers v Bunratty Cratloe; Shannon Town A v Shannon Town C; Sporting Ennistymon v Kilrush Rangers or Shannon Hibs B; Rhine Rovers v Bridge Utd B Mountshannon Celtic v Lifford B; Corofin Harps v Tulla Utd or Lifford A; Avenue Utd B v Moher Celtic A; Manus Celtic A v Coole FC.

The draws were also made for the Hugh Kelly Premier Division Cup, with champions Newmarket Celtic out in first round action against Kilrush Rangers while another tasty tie is in store when Sporting Ennistymon and Avenue United renew rivalries.

The quarter-final draw is: Shannon Olympic v Sporting Ennistymon or Avenue Utd; Bridge Utd v Turnpike Rovers; Lifford v Newmarket Celtic or Kilrush Rangers; Shannon Town v Shannon Hibs.