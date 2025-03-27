Dramatic turnaround as Lisdoonvarna Post Office saved

An Post has just confirmed that it will be business as usual at Lisdoonvarna Post Office, in the same premises, from next Monday, March 31, under the management of a new postmaster, Megan White.

The post office had looked set to close after An Post had advertised the contract on a number of occasion but no agreement had been reached with an interested party.

“An Post wishes to thank outgoing Postmaster, Deborah Stack for her great service to customers over the years,” said a spokesperson from An Post.

“We wish Megan White every success and look forward to supporting her with the handover of business and the continuity of all Financial Services, Everyday Banking, Postal, and Communications services at the post office. We greatly appreciate the wonderful support of all our customers in Lisdoonvarna and the surrounding areas.”

The news was welcomed by local councillor Joe Garrihy who has been campaigning to keep the facility open for months.

“I’d wish Megan White and her team the very best and salute her willingness and enthusiasm to push the boat out in securing this vital service for Lisdoonvarna and the wider North Clare community it serves,” he said.

“I also wish to offer my appreciation to Debra and her team who stepped in three years ago when closure was threatened again. It is a sad reflection on the policy being perused by An Post at national level when excellent services being provided are not viable as stand alone rural service & are being forced into shops without any transition or contingency plan or support.

“I call on government to intervene to prevent this continuing. I also wish to acknowledge the cooperation of the owner of the building , Deputy Joe Cooney (FG), Minister Timmy Dooley (FF) and all involved in pulling out all the stops at 11th hour to retain this service in North Clare.”

The news was also welcomed by Clare TD, Joe Cooney.

“This is extremely positive news for the town of Lisdoonvarna and the surrounding community. It’s an example of what can be achieved when a community is determined not to lose such a crucial service and explore every avenue to preserve it,” he said.

“I must congratulate all who have worked so hard to achieve this result, especially the management of An Post and Cllr Joe Garrihy. I’d like thank Deborah Stack for her service in the past and wish Megan White the very best of luck for the future.”