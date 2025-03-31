Donna in the dark over Phoenix House plans

THERE has been local speculation about the future of Phoenix House in Shannon, after its owners received confirmation from Clare County Council that further planning permission is not required for its use by International Protection Applicants.

The building, which is in the Town Centre, had previously accommodated a large number of Ukrainians, prior to them being relocated last year, which left the building vacant.

UGP Shannon SC Limited put forward a query to Clare County Council, asking if the change of use from long term vacant office building to residential temporary accommodation amounted to development, and if so, did it constitute exempted development.

The Council responded by stating that it did constitute development, with temporary exemption to allow for the purpose of accommodating people seeking international protection until the end of 2028.

In planning terms this appears to allow for the use of the building, but in a statement to The Clare Champion on Tuesday the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said the building has not been offered for the accommodation of international protection applicants as of yet.

“The Department has not received an offer of accommodation in relation to this property and we are not currently examining it for accommodation for people seeking international protection.”

Of course that doesn’t mean that such an offer won’t be made going forward and while The Clare Champion sent a query to the company on Tuesday, at the time of going to press no response had been received.

Local representatives this week were also in the dark about what the future use will be.

“It is a private company and they don’t have to answer us. But what Clare County Council has said is that due to the circumstances they are exempt, they don’t need planning permission. IPAS then have said that they don’t have any application in relation to the building,” said local TD Donna McGettigan.

Ms McGettigan said that proper communication would be essential if the building were to be used for accommodation. “If I do hear any word on it I will be letting people know straight away, because I believe that communication is key to everything. I have been calling for communication for a long time.

“There is quite a lot of concern in the town about it and as soon as I hear anything I will let people know.”

Councillor Tony Mulcahy said that the County Council has no information on what the future plans are for the building. “I have asked the Council and they don’t know anything about it, but they wouldn’t be consulted. They may or may not be informed if someone was going in there.”

There were around 70 Ukrainian refugees living at Phoenix House at the time of its closure last summer, but a larger number had been living there in the earlier stages of the war.

The head office of Shannon Development was at Phoenix House, prior to the closure of the agency a number of years ago. Prior to it being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees it had been vacant for a long time.