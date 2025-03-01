Do not visit Miltown Malbay!

It is hoped a unique tourism promotional video a local team from Miltown Malbay have produced will help put the west Clare town on people’s radar and encourage them to visit the area to discover all it has to offer.

The short comedy movie titled ‘Don’t Visit Miltown Malbay’ is an initiative of a team at the Miltown Malbay Community Centre who wanted to promote their area in a novel way.

Manager of the Community Centre and videographer Neil Hynes, who runs HyneSight Video Productions and filmed the short movie, explained the genesis of the project.

“Miltown Malbay is famous worldwide for the Willie Clancy festival, but if you’re not a musician, it may not be on a lot of people’s radar,” he said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE