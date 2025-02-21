DJ’s trip into the unknown

XIII DOORS are poised to take the rock world by storm with the release of their explosive debut album, Into The Unknown, this week.

The group is fronted by local man DJ O’Sullivan and the album is packed with electrifying riffs, anthemic choruses, and raw emotional intensity.

The record is set to establish the four-piece as a dominant force in modern rock.

Following the success of their latest single, See How You’ve Come So Far, which dropped on January 17, XIII Doors have been riding a wave of momentum, garnering high praise from industry heavyweights, including Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, who raved: “Wow! XIII Doors are ferocious. Amazing drumming, powerful relentless guitars, and great choruses. Well done lads!”

