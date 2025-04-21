Disappointment over Sceirde Rocks decision

West Clare county councillors have claimed that the Government should be playing a greater role in the offshore wind industry.

Their comments come in light of the decision by Corio Generation to pull its plans for the €1.4 bn Sceirde Rocks Windfarm project off the coasts of counties Clare and Galway.

The multinational developer this week announced they are shelving their plans for a 450 mw wind-farm, which would have had grid and sea cable connections in Doonbeg and Killimer, claiming extensive site surveys posed more difficulty than was initially expected.

It had been planning to construct its wind-farm on waters located 5km to 11.5km off the coasts of counties Clare and Galway with Carna in Galway the nearest site.

The project has proved controversial particularly in Galway because of the potential visual impact of 30 turbines reaching a maximum height of 325 metres.

Reacting to the announcement, Kilrush based Independent councillor, Ian Lynch said local councillors are surprised the developer had pulled out completely, particularly considering the amount of money already spent on the project.

“I am surprised they weren’t aware of the sea bed conditions and the sea state prior to spending all the money,” he said.

He also indicated there is a lot of disappointment locally at the decision.

At the March meeting of Clare County Council, West Clare councillors had questioned what portion of the proposed €70m Community Benefit Fund would be allocated to Clare, and they also expressed strong concern over the adverse impact of heavy-duty construction vehicles on the West Clare roads.

“Our concern within the Council was always that we would get our fair share because the Community Benefit Fund was geared more towards Galway,” said Cllr Lynch.

“We wanted to make sure that because there would be disruption as regards roads that we would get our fair share of the funding as it would impact on local residents.

“We also had a long-term concern with regards to government commitment, and these developments are going to come to the fore more, and hopefully more of them will come, but we need to be able to work with developers to make sure it is easier for them to get connectivity.”

In his opinion, the idea that every development would get a line from off the coast of Doonbeg down through land and into Moneypoint “doesn’t make sense” but if government could commit to have a ‘plug in play’ type connectivity it would be more favourable.

He thinks it is imperative they as council representatives work with Government particularly on policy-making to ensure similar future developments have as little impact as possible on communities, and it is made easier for developers as well.

“It is time now we had a code of practice on how we manage the cable routes and the connectivity and all that sort of stuff, as well as how we manage the routes to the sea – there’s a lot to consider,” he said.

He also expressed his concern that internationally there are a lot of issues around the construction involved in delivering wind-farms, and that several projects have been pulled in different countries in recent times.

“I am not sure the Government have a full handling on the complexities around construction in the sea especially on the Atlantic Ocean, and that concerns me, that the dreams and aspirations that they have for the west coast, and the benefits it is due to bring are aspirational and not based around actual fact…It’s not just to do with planning – it is about the constructibility; it’s a difficult one to do,” he said.

He also thinks that the Government should be playing a greater role in ensuring the construction of offshore projects are balanced with the needs of local communities.