Design your favourite book cover

The Clare Champion is delighted to sponsor a Book Cover design event to encourage children around the county to revisit their favourite book or discover a new one.

This event is open to children aged between 5 and 10 years old.



Frist Prize: €50 National Book Token and Sarah Webb books

Second Prize: €25 National Book Token

Third Prize: €25 National Book Token

What to do:

What’s your favourite story?

We would love to see you draw and colour your own version of your favourite book’s cover.

Make sure you put the name of the book and the author on the cover. All entries to be in The Clare Champion office before Friday, February 28 at 5pm