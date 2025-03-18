Department must see the wood and the trees when issuing licenses

The fast-tracking of felling licence applications for forest owners whose trees were damaged by Storm Éowyn, is urgently required.

That’s according to North Clare councillor, Councillor Joe Killeen (FF) who has said around 1,200 licences are required for the estimated €360m worth of timber on the ground after the storm, which passed over Ireland on January 24 causing severe impact to forests.

Councillor Killeen presented a motion to the March meeting of Clare County Council calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine, Martin Heydon (FG) and Minister of State for Forestry, Horticulture and Farm Safety, Michael Healy Rae (Ind) to fast-track felling licence applications for forest owners whose trees were damaged by the storm, and who do not have a thinning or felling licence.

Cllr Killeen further called for grant aid for the replanting of the affected forest areas. While welcoming the founding of the Windblown Taskforce, he asked that a large-scale timber rescue operation be progressed, similar to the Swedish experience after Storm Gurun of 2005.

The Taskforce was established by the Department following Storms Darragh and Éowyn to ensure that storm-damaged forests are managed safely and appropriately,

Additionally, Mr Killeen has called for the appointment of a coordinator for each county to assist the massive logistical and marketing strategy of this timber, which he described as “our national asset”.

In delivering his motion to the meeting, Cllr Killeen outlined how there are around 60,000 of acres of trees currently still on the ground, seven weeks on from the storm.

“Most people will remember Storm Éowyn but unfortunately for foresters, we have 60,000 acres of trees on the ground which is about €360m worth of timber – the problem being that when timber hits the ground, it loses contact with its roots, and then the roots start to dry out,” he said.

Highlighting that timber needs to be harvested within six months to ensure peak quality, he stressed that felling licences ought to be expedited by Minister of State Healy Rae (Ind) because they are currently taking too much time to put through.

Furthermore, he said farmers need more information to be forthcoming from the Department.

“There are around 2,000 forests affected but at the rate we are going, it will take months so what we need are forest felling licences…to speed up the capacity of the saw mills, and to increase our export capacity…We need to speed up, or strengthen our export markets,” he said

He said around 1,200 licences are required for the €360m worth of timber on the ground, emphasising here is no replanting grant currently for those people whose forests were blown down in the storm.

According to a report by Agriland, the Department took an average of 17 months to make a decision on felling licence applications from private forestry owners in 2023. This compared to an average waiting time of eight months for a decision on an application made by Coillte.

The Department of Agriculture reported the storm blew down 23,635 hectacres (58,400 acres) of commercial forest in the Republic.

Forest Industries Ireland have calculated this amounts to between €400m and €500m worth of timber. State forestry company, Coillte confirmed the storm hit over 11,600 hectacres (28,660 acres) of its plantations.

West Clare councillor, Michael Shannon (FF) supported the motion emphasising the issue needs to be looked at from a biodiversity point of view, and the fallen timber needs to be taken away, but also the areas where the trees had grown need to be developed.

Cllr Conor Ryan (FG) supported the motion, saying, “There is value on the ground, and it is perishable. Look at the average Coillte felling time for a licence and it is eight months, and privately, you could be looking at longer. The damage was unprecedented…I fully support more trees being planted, and it is better for biodiversity, and to withstand storms.”