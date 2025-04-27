Deise decisive to bruise Banner

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Waterford 2-23 Waterford 0-21

Clare may have gotten out of jail seven days earlier but found themselves in a solitary confinement after being lowered by a fresh Waterford in a typically frenetic Munster Senior Championship tie in Walsh Park, writes Eoin Brennan.

Already without key protagonists Shane O’Donnell, Conor Cleary and Diarmuid Ryan, Brian Lohan’s side would receive a further set-back this week when an illness ruled out captain Tony Kelly as well which would be a major dent in what was an already tricky task on Waterford soil.

In the end, second half goals were decisive in their manner as much as timing as they proved perfect jolts to steer the hosts back on track.

Having recovered from a seven point deficit against the conditions to only trail by three by the break at 0-13 to 0-10, Clare appeared to put themselves in a prime position for another second half turnaround.

However, a contentious penalty decision only eight minutes into the new half eased the pressure on the Deise as Stephen Bennett fired to the net at 1-14 to 0-11.

Four unanswered points through David Reidy (2), Ryan Taylor and Peter Duggan finally repaired the damage by the turn of the final quarter, with substitute Ian Galvin having a shot saved while chief threat Duggan just cleared the crossbar at 1-15 to 0-15.

However, the clinching sucker-punch would arrive in the 57th minute when replacement Patrick Fitzgerald’s shot for a point against the wind hung up in the air for Stephen Bennett to catch on the endline and fire past the despairing Eibhear Quilligan to soar six points clear once more.

Buoyed by that shot-in-the-arm, the excellent Stephen Bennett inspired a five point blitz to power eleven points clear by the 70th minute.

Peter Duggan had a shot saved while Clare did respond with the last three points through David Reidy (2) and Shane Meehan but they would be merely to lessen the final damage in what was their first championship defeat since last year’s Munster Final.

Clare now have a two week recess before hosting Tipperary in what is now a must-win tie to remain in the championship.

1 of 26

Waterford: Billy Nolan (Roanmore); Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty), Ian Kenny (Ballygunner); Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner); Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart); Jack Prendergast (Lismore), Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart); Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs: Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty) for K. Bennett (HT), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner) for Curran (52), Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Mahony (56), Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater) for Lyons (71), Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Prendergast (72)

Scorers: Stephen Bennett (2-8, 1-0 Pen, 4f); Jamie Barron (0-4); Darragh Lyons (0-3); Patrick Curran, Dessie Hutchinson (0-2 each); Mark Fitzgerald, Billy Nolan, Patrick Fitzgerald, Michael Kiely (0-1 each)

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Adam Hogan (Feakle), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Conor Leen (Corofin); Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), John Conlon (Clonlara), David McInerney (Tulla); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin); David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David Reidy (Éire Óg), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin); Mark Rodgers (Scariff), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Shane Meehan (Banner)

Subs: Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Fitzgerald (47), Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for McCarthy (47), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Leen (65, inj)

Scorers: David Reidy (0-6, 2f); Peter Duggan, Ryan Taylor, Shane Meehan (0-4 each); Cathal Malone (0-2); Mark Rodgers (0-1)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)