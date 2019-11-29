Death of Mike McKee announced

THE death of County Councillor Mike McKee has been announced today.

Councillor McKee won a seat on Clare County Council for Sinn Féin in each of the last two local elections. He was also a fixture on Shannon Town Council and previously the Shannon Town Commissioners for many years.

Councillor McKee was set to stand for Sinn Féin in the next general election, but had withdrawn from the race after becoming unwell. Despite being noticeably ill he still made the effort to attend the recent opening of the redeveloped Shannon Town Park and even managed to go to a Municipal District meeting the same day.

In his early life Councillor McKee’s family left Belfast under threat from loyalists, relocating to Omagh and then coming to Shannon, in the 19770s.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, son David, daughter Janet and two granchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.