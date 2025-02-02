Darina recalls her Burren summers

Ireland’s best known cook and best-selling author, Darina Allen from Ballymaloe Cookery School, who gave the keynote talk at a sustainable tourism conference which took place at the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point on Thursday of last week, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to return to County Clare where she had holidayed as a child.

“I’ve a particular grá for County Clare because as a child my father loved county Clare and Lisdoonvarna and the Burren and all of that,” she said.

“And I am the eldest of nine children and I came on holidays every year with them….so it’s fantastic to be back in County Clare.

