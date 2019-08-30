Aileen Mooney, Roisin Mc Carthy, Olivia Hogan, Padraig Mooney and Emma Malone Smith won their category in the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Furey Weekend 2019
August 30, 2019
Oliver Garry leads the vintage cars during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Event stalwart Tony Malone during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
The young Shannon Gaels lads arrive in style during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Lily Cronin and Sarah Mc mahon marching for Cuil Gaels during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Padraig Mooney gets the turf footed during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Fixing a wheel during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Joe, Rhys and Mai Kenny with their dad Jim during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Aileen Mooney, Roisin Mc Carthy, Olivia Hogan, Padraig Mooney and Emma Malone Smith won their category in the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
John O Connell on his Penny farthing during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
The girls promoting local glamping and activities during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Pat Ryan with Senan O Dea and Vincent Kelly during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Stepping it out on the Kildysart players float during the annual parade as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Getting the dancing shoes on before the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
All braced up and ready to go at the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
The Johnny Reidy Ceili Band playing for a ceili as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Ciara O Connell with her son Ben meeting her dad John during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Stepping it out in style during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
A dancer calls for a partner, during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Sets under way during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
A packed parish hall as the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band playing for a ceili as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
The band plays a waltz during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Caroline Beattie cools down between dances during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Patsy Finn of Westmeath sits out the dancing during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
The next generation looks on from the balcony during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Paddy Wade of Wexford cools down during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Lourda Bermingham giving out refreshments during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Geraldine Cleary giving out refreshments during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Members of the Inis Cathaigh Set which won the All-Ireland U-15 competition at the recent All-Ireland Fleadh perform for the crowd during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Members of the Inis Cathaigh Set which won the All-Ireland U-15 competition at the recent All-Ireland Fleadh perform for the crowd during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Eileen Malone and Her grand daughter Eve Hogan of Kildysart during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Ennis woman Aine Mc Dermott stepping it out during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Band member Martina o Neill playing fiddle during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly
Taking a break during the Ceili, with the Johnny Reidy Ceili Band, as part of the Dan Furey Festival in Labasheeda. Photograph by John Kelly