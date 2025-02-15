Daithí delivers Valentine’s Day gift

After a two-year hiatus from releasing his solo work, Ballyvaughan musician Daithí is back with his highly anticipated single, Valentine, an electronic-infused tribute to the hypnotic, heart-pounding world of Italo Disco.

Leading up to this release, Daithí has been busy with a string of impressive collaborative projects, including three feature film scores.

One of these received an IFTA nomination, while another, Christy, directed by Brendan Canty, will premiere at the prestigious Berlinale Film Festival this weekend.

Daithí also released and toured the critically acclaimed HousePlants album ‘Half Known Things’ with co-conspirator Paul Noonan of Bell X!.

