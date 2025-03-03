Dáil call for driving tests

CLARE TD Donna McGettigan told the Dáil on Wednesday that there are serious issues with driving tests in Shannon.

“In addition to the need for extra testers, we need extra test centres with full-time staff,” said Deputy McGettigan.

“My town of Shannon in County Clare has a population of more than 10,000, yet we do not have a test centre.

“People are reliant on testers coming in from elsewhere and testers have to meet learner drivers in hotel car parks. This is a shambles.

“I have been told that there were no tests done in Shannon in January. This is not a new problem.”

The Sinn Féin TD said that being denied the opportunity to get a driving licence is a serious matter.

“We all know a driving licence is not a luxury, it is essential. Not being able to drive might mean missing out on work opportunities, education, family occasions and more,” she said.

“This is especially true outside of large cities. Public transport in rural Ireland leaves a lot to be desired and many people simply cannot afford to rely on it for work, college, shopping, doctors’ appointments or other activities.

“Before anyone can sit the driving test, they must have held their learner permit for a minimum of six months and must have successfully completed at least 12 essential driver training lessons.

“To then have to wait an average of five months is unacceptable. In some cases, tests have been deferred. This is not helping those who depend on having a licence for a new job.

“Someone who requires a driving licence for work cannot afford to wait 11 months to get one and businesses trying to hire drivers cannot afford it either.

“The possible economic knock-on effects on the economy cannot be dismissed. In addition, people who have completed their 12 lessons have just acquired a brand-new skill they will need to practise. If they are forced to wait many months, they may start to lose those skills resulting in them being more likely to fail the test. This is a waste of their time and money and the time and money of the State.”

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien (FF) said that across the country had declined from a peak of 30 weeks in August of 2023 to 14.9 weeks.

He also said that more driving testers are being recruited.

“Following its long-term assessment of capacity requirements, the RSA prepared a business case for the permanent sanction of additional driver testers,” he said.

“On receipt of the business case, the Department moved swiftly to sanction 70 additional driver testing posts on a permanent basis.

“This was done in September last year. The total permanent sanctioned driver test headcount today is 200, representing a doubling of the permanent headcount in just over two years. There have been 100 extra since June 2022.

“I understand the recruitment campaign to hire additional driver testers is at an advanced stage.

“Offers are being made to new recruits and are being prioritised for areas experiencing the longest waiting times.

“These resources will go in particular to the areas where the longest wait times are being experienced.

“A recruitment campaign of this size takes time. Deputies may appreciate that, or they may not, but it was sanctioned in September 2024 and the posts will be and are being filled.

“This will help us move progressively to work towards the ten-week service level agreement target as new testers are trained and brought on board.”