Cusack Park being renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg

CUSACK Park is to be renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg following a new commercial partnership between Clare GAA and Zimmer Biomet.

According to a statement from the company and Clare county board this morning the new name will be in place for three years, with an option to extend the partnership for two more.

The statement said “The preservation of the culture and heritage of Clare GAA and the Cusack legacy, while providing the support associated with such collaborations is a key focus for both Zimmer Biomet and Clare GAA. Having the Chíosóg name included as Gaeilge is an important detail for Clare GAA as Michael Cusack never went by the English version of his name, preferring to always refer to himself as Micheál Chíosóg.”

Clare GAA Head of Operations Deirdre Murphy added, “The Zimmer Biomet philosophy is a perfect fit with that of Clare GAA as we are building and fostering the love of Gaelic games in Clare, providing opportunities for every boy and girl in the county to be active in their own community setting and also to excel and to represent Clare on the national stage. Páirc Chíosóg is our home, there is no venue like it for atmosphere, the proximity of the crowd to the pitch helps create that incredible connection between our teams and supporters. We have had some fantastic days here in recent times and long may that continue. We are just delighted to have such an excellent employer in the Shannon region on board with us. In many ways this is just the beginning as patrons and players alike will see incremental improvements to the stadium over the next few years, with Zimmer Biomets’ partnership an essential ingredient in making this happen.”

An official launch is set to take place on the weekend of April 19-20, with Clare Senior hurlers, footballers and the camogie team all set to be in action at the county grounds.

Head of Manufacturing at Zimmer Biomet Shannon, Michael O’Malley said, “The Zimmer Biomet ethos is steeped in the values of community support, grassroots involvement and active healthy living as you would expect from a company that specialises in developing medical technologies that keep people active throughout their lives. The majority of the 1100 Zimmer Biomet staff are involved in or are supporters of the vibrant GAA scene across Clare, Limerick and Galway and there is great GAA related banter and rivalry among our staff, particularly during the intercounty championships. We are extremely proud to partner with Clare GAA in assuming the naming rights to Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg and of the benefits this association will bring to both organisations.”