Crowe questions capacity of Garda cover in Clare

SOME Clare Garda Division vehicles were off the road for six or seven weeks last year because of malfunctions, a local Dáil Deputy has claimed.

Deputy Cathal Crowe (FF) has also expressed concern that some of the Garda fleet vehicles in Clare are ten or 12 years old, claiming when An Garda Síochána Headquarters in the Phoenix Park buys new vehicles, they are nearly always concentrated in the city divisions.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Crowe alleged the new policing structures overly concentrates activities on Dublin to the detriment of counties like Clare.

“I will not name the date but there was one evening in the past month when there was only one garda covering the entirety of West Clare up to the Galway border,” he said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE