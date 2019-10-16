Croke Park Show Red Card To Clare GAA Refs HPV Vaccine Tops

Clare GAA referees have been instructed by officials in Croke Park that they are no longer permitted to wear their specially commissioned HPV vaccine jersies while taking charge of games.

The initiative was launched by the GAA refs in the county earlier this year to promote the availability of the HPV vaccine with the move being backed by the family of the late Laura Brennan.

The Clare Champion understands that a message was circulated to all referees involved in Clare GAA outlining that the wearing of the HPV vaccine branded gear was to cease with immediate effect while officiating at games.

It’s not known what the reason behind the move is with some speculation that the tops contravene Croke Park rules due to the absence of the GAA logo while also not meeting association branding regulations.