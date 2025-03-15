Cresswell images offer window into the past in unique new exhibition

Older people in the Kinvara area will be given a unique chance to see themselves as a child, as part of a new exhibition of photographs which opens in the village this Friday.

The photographs, which were taken by the American anthropologist Rebort Cresswell in 1955 and 1956, feature a number of local people, many of whom are still alive today.

Cresswell took more than 400 photographs during his time in Kinvara, which were donated to the National Museum of Ireland after his death.

A total of 28 of these unique images will go on display at the Kinvara Courthouse this Friday as part of the Cresswell Comes Home exhibition.

The exhibition, which is hosted by the Kinvara Heritage Group, will run until March 23.

