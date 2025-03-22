Countdown to Clare Drama Festival

THREE Clare drama groups will showcase their acting skills during the 76th Clare Drama Festival in the Community College Hall, Scariff from Saturday 22 to Saturday 29 inclusive.

Sliabh Aughty, Cooraclare and Corofin will battle it out for coveted points in one of the oldest festivals in the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland circuit having started in 1947.

The top nine groups in both confined and open sections will compete in the All-Ireland finals which will be held in Claremorris and Athlone. As the preliminary circuit ends, groups will be at their best to ensure that they get one of the coveted final spaces.

Now in her second year as Festival Chairperson, Doreen Hanley has been involved in the organisation for almost 40 years.

The Longford native who settled in Scariff in 1978 always loved attending live theatre while she was in college.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE