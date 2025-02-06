Council’s attempt to ‘split farmers’ sowed seeds of current trail difficulty

Clare County Council’s decision to treat landowners close to the Cliffs of Moher Experience differently from other landowners on the Cliffs of Moher Trail was the beginning of the current impasse at the tourist attraction, according to local farmer, Pat Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney, who originally conceived of developing a trail at the site back in 2006, says the “good will” of farmers was lost when the local authority made separate deals with seven farmers whose land is closest to the visitors centre.

“Clare County Council decided that the trail wasn’t up to standard on either side of the Cliffs of Moher Experience so they approached seven farmers, four to the south [of the Cliffs of Moher Experience] and three more to the north, with the idea of compensating them, and putting a package in place for those seven farmers,” he told The Clare Champion.

“Me, as a farmer outside of those seven farmers, no more than the rest of the farmers on the trail, we thought that the good will was lost at that stage, by splitting the farmers.

“If they [Clare County Council] were serious about taking over the whole project and taking it to a better standard, they should have spoken to all 38 farmers at that stage. That is my opinion as a farmer on the trail.

“What I would say is that the two kilometres north of the centre and the two kilometres south of the centre [the land owned by the seven farmers] is a very good job. I’m not saying that it needs to be that standard all the way to Doolin or all the way to Hags Head. It doesn’t have to be that standard, but it does have to be brought up to a very high standard.”

Mr Sweeney, who runs a guided tour service on the walking trail, believes that the northern section of the trail could easily be reopened this year.

“Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) have pinpointed the danger areas as they see it on the south side and the north side. The north side, in my opinion, is not a major issue. There are 500 metres closed on the north side, I think, if there is an agreement with the landowner there, I don’t see a reason why that can’t be up and going,” he said.

“The rest of the trail back down to Doolin is open, there are just 500 metres on the north side which is causing the trail to be closed. They are only dealing with one farmer there and if they put a good structure in place for that farmer, it is possible to get the trail open back into Doolin.

“You are very curtailed here with the [bird] nesting season and getting access to the trail in a way that doesn’t damage the property of landowners. You then have to deal with the weather as well. So there is plenty to manage. But we are only talking about 500 metres of a section.

“There is more involved in the south side, more farmers involved and more to be done. That will take a bit more cooperation from the farmers involved and from Clare County Council and CLDC.”

Mr Sweeney says that “nothing has been done” to solve the issues highlighted in last August’s Sport Ireland audit of the trail, which resulted in it being closed.

“I would love to have the trail open tomorrow. But that is up to the powers that be. We have lost last summer. Last summer we were told the funding was there [to repair and develop the walk] but nothing was done to the trail. For me, that is very disappointing,” he said.

“I have told Clare County Council and CLDC that they can come into my farm any day and upgrade the trail. I spoke to my neighbour on the Doolin side, and he says the same.

“That is two kilometres on the Doolin side of the trail that needs attention, our fencing has completely fallen down. It needs that money. Why can’t they go in and do something now for the farmers who are willing. I’m ready to go. My section of the trail is in a deplorable condition.

“I am totally disappointed with Clare County Council, with CLDC and with Fáilte Ireland as well that we cannot put structures in place to do this.”

Mr Sweeney, who owns land on the north side of the trail close ot Doolin, believes that local landowners are not being compensated nearly enough for the use of their land.

“The tourists who come with me on my tours, they are very interested in the trail and the history of it. I would get farmers from all over the world on my tours. They say to me, ‘you have people walking through your land, I hope you are getting well compensated for that’,” he said.

“They can’t believe it when I tell them the compensation that we are getting from CLDC [through the National Walkways Scheme]. They can’t believe that we have this trail which is so popular and all the farmers are getting.”

The Doolin farmer believe that tourists are currently being ‘let loose’ on the trail from the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

He says that one solution to the safety issue is that all walkers on the trail should be guided.

“I would honestly say it, there should be no one allowed out on that trail without a ranger [guide from the Cliffs of Moher Experience] to check that you have the right boots on or are in a condition to walk it,” he said.

“To be honest, I think it should be guided.

“People are walking along now, they don’t know what they are looking at.

“I was the first guide to bring people out of Doolin and the people [who walk] with us are very safe. If they drift too close to the edge, we keep them back.

“I have told visitors down in Doolin that they can’t go on my tour, because they were wearing flip-flops. That’s the way it has to be.

“But they [tourists] are brought into the visitors centre here and they are let loose [on the trail].

“There is no consultation, they are just let loose out on the trail. I honestly think that they should be guided.”