Councillors call for closure of 2040 DAC

CLARE County Council has been urged to close down the controversial Ennis 2040 Designated Activity Company (DAC) amid claims it is not generating annual revenue to meet its repayments for a €10 million loan.

Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) called on the council to cut its losses and close down Ennis DAC after Councillor Tom O’Callaghan (FF) questioned if any revenue has been generated to pay back.

While Councillor Guilfoyle acknowledged he wasn’t a financial person, he stressed “for love nor money would I give you a loan of €10 million on the basis you can’t tell me how you are going to pay it back, but I know I am going to be responsible to pay it back.

