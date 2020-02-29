Council Urges Public To Stay Indoors As Storm Jorge Continues To Batter Clare

CLARE County Council urged the public to stay indoors and to avoid all travel during the red weather warning today which is forecast to end at 3.00pm. The Red Warning will be followed by an Orange wind warning which will remain in effect up until 3.00am on Sunday morning.

The public are advised to remain cautious during the orange warning also.

The Irish Coast Guard strongly advises the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers along the coast during storm conditions.

Clare County Council’s Crisis Management Team continue to meet over the weekend. Clare County Council crews will commence any clear-up operations once the Red Level warning period has expired. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution during and after the wind warnings as debris on the roads is expected.

This comes as Clare County Council and Civil Defence crews assisted residents at Springfield, Clonlara this morning in advance of storm Jorge.

The crews were stood down at noon as the red weather warning came into effect in Clare with high winds and inclement weather battering the county.

The Defence Forces will resume cover this evening and Clare County Council and Civil Defence crews will be back on duty tomorrow morning at Springfield.

The ESB have advised there will be no increase in the volumes of water released today.

The Council will continue to monitor and assess the situation throughout the stormy conditions this weekend.