Council to write to UHL chief

A Sinn Féin councillor has called on Clare County Council to write to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UL Hospitals Group to get an update on the new haemodialysis unit planned for Ennis.

At the March meeting of Clare County Council, Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) presented a motion requesting an update on the Ennis Dialysis Unit.

He highlighted that on July 9 of last year, the CEO of UL Hospitals Group, Colette Cowan confirmed in writing that a new haemodialysis unit was planned for Ennis, and that funding had been secured.

This followed Cllr Guilfoyle’s representation to the UL Hospitals Group on behalf of a constituent.

According to the councillor, the letter he subsequently received from UL Hospitals Group indicated the tender process was complete, and steps to finalise an arrangement were ongoing, with an interim start date of 2025.

The Ennis councillor wants the local authority to monitor the progress of what he views as a vital healthcare project by writing to the CEO requesting a comprehensive update on the progress of the new haemodialysis unit in Ennis.

He wants the correspondence to also request inclusion of a precise timeline for the commencement of services, confirmation of the unit’s location, details of the contractor, mention of any potential delays encountered, a detailed outline of the project’s current status, and details of any challenges preventing its timely completion.

“There are over 190 people in the county in need of vital critical services,” he said.

“Some have to travel every week. March 14 is International Kidney Day. When this issue was brought to my attention, I wrote to the HSE, and they replied and said a supplier was identified.”

Cllr Guilfoyle also stressed that Clare County Council required an “immediate” reply to their query.

His fellow Sinn Féin councillor, Shannon’s Cllr James Ryan in supporting the motion said:

“Clearly the unit is essential, and it is something that is a matter of life or death, so it is essential we get answers on that one.”

Cllr Tom O’Callaghan (FF) said the issue was a concern to him because he and Cllr Pat Daly (FF) and other colleagues had previously highlighted it in the council chamber, but also because he has a relative who is one of the people affected.

He described the situation as “shocking” and questioned what the reason for the delay in opening the unit is.

“There are critical delays. It is a travel burden but we have a travel facility where people can go to Limerick, and we are very grateful for that,” he said.

“It is an urgently required action. I am disappointed we are still waiting to get the final or opening date.”

Cllr Claire Colleran Molloy (FF) said that many people have family members and friends who are going through kidney dialysis, and the current situation is “clearly adding to their distress”.

Cllr Shane Talty (FF) described a haemodialysis unit as a “life and death essential service” saying those users must be wondering will they ever live to see it.

He said he hopes it will be delivered quickly, and the patients will get the update.

Cllr Paul Murphy (FG) said it is “terrible” to have families in situations like this where they cannot attend at a local unit to get the services they need.

Cllr Rita McInerney (FF) said when she previously brought up the issue councillors were promised it would happen in 2024.