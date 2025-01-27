Council to set up regional hubs to coordinate humanitarian response to Storm Éowyn

Clare County Council will operate five local hubs across the county to respond to the devastation brought by Storm Éowyn.

From tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 28, the local authority will operate community hubs in Ennistymon, Kilrush, Flagmount, Tulla and Doolin/Lisdoonvarna.

These hubs will provide people with facilities for personal hygiene and power sources and will also be a source of information and supports as required.

Clare County Council will have a staff presence at each of the locations between 10am and 4pm, including at weekends.

The hubs will be located at the Community Centre in Ennistymon, Kilrush Golf Club, Loughraney Community Centre, Cnoc na Gaoithe in Tulla and Doolin Hotel from Tuesday, January 28, to Thursday January 30, and in the Imperial Hotel in Lisdoonvarna from Friday, January 31, to Tuesday, February 4.

A helpline at 065 6846386 will be active from 8am to 8pm to provide advice and direction to the supports available for the duration of the humanitarian response.

Currently there are 13,900 households, farms and businesses without power in the county, with the ESB expecting this number to reduce to 10,000 by this evening, with additional premises being reconnected daily. Estimate restorations times continue to be updated on PowerCheck.ie.

Telecommunications and water supplies are also significantly affected in some areas. In most cases, this is a knock-on-effect of power outages, with assessments continuing.

Uisce Éireann are also working on restoring water supplies across the county and in the meantime are bringing water supplies to affected communities.

By 12 noon tomorrow, a temporary water supply will be provided by Uisce Éireann at Ballyvaughan Church Carpark, Fanore O’Donovan’s Pub, Doolin McGann’s Pub, Lisdoonvarna The Pavilion, Miltown Malbay GAA Pitch, Lahinch Beach Carpark, Ennistymon Water Bottle Refill Station, Flagmount O’Meara’s Shop, Killaloe GAA Pitch and Cratloe Woodcock Pub.

“There has been a huge response from community groups and businesses across the county, and this support is invaluable during these unprecedented weather events,” said Interim Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Dr Carmel Kirby.

“As the lead authority for the Local Coordination Group, Clare County Council has been working closely since before Storm Éowyn with the ESB, Úisce Éireann, the HSE, An Garda Síochana and other relevant bodies to coordinate available supports and assistance.

“Drawing on shared information from all these bodies, Clare County Council has identified the areas in greatest need and established hubs for these locations and will also consider smaller satellite locations as required.”

Meanwhile, people are asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have access to essential services, including the Storm Éowyn Community Helpline.

The Clare Community Response Hubs will also be there to assist, providing people with basic needs such as water, phone charging facilities, broadband, showers and information on how to source a hot meal or other requirements.

The Clare County Council emergency phone number remains open after 8pm on 087 2599568.