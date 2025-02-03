Council says it is working with CLDC and landowners to reopen cliff walk

Clare County Council says it is working collaboratively with Clare Local Development Company to solve the outstanding issues on the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail.

In a statement to The Clare Champion, the local authority, which owns The Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience in the centre of the walking trail, and is one of the four agency stakeholders for the trail, said that the walk will remain closed until the works identified in the Sport Ireland report are completed.

“Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) is the Trail Management Organisation tasked by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) to manage and maintain the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk under the national walking scheme,” said a council spokesperson.

“Clare County Council is an active partner supporting CLDC in the maintenance of the coastal walk.

“Sections of the walk within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience site are open however the extent of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk is closed and will remain closed until the necessary works identified in the Sports Ireland audit is executed.

“CLDC with the support of Clare County Council is endeavouring to secure the necessary agreements, within the works window, to undertake these remedial works, however at this juncture there are no agreements in place to facilitate the works on third party lands.

Clare County Council secured approximately €500,000 in ORIS funding for remedial works on the Coastal Walk, this funding remains available and will be drawn down on completion of the works in line with the terms and conditions of the funding.

“Clare County Council with Fáilte Ireland, Department of Rural and Community Development and CLDC has engaged a consultant to prepare the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk Management Plan.

“This document will set out the framework for the effective management of the coastal walk going forward.

“A draft of this report is due in the coming weeks. As key stakeholders and in line with previous commitments the affected landowners will be consulted on this draft for feedback in advance of wider consultation.

“Clare County Council has had meetings with CLDC and with landowners and their representatives.

“Clare County Council and CLDC are working collaboratively towards reopening the walk.”