Council pays €8m for Cliffs of Moher land

Two North Clare land owners have benefited from a huge financial windfall after Clare County Council paid more than €8 million for what is believed to be a total of 54 acres near the Cliffs of Moher.

While the precise acreage wasn’t disclosed in a report compiled by a Government external auditor, The Clare Champion understands one of the land holdings is 40 acres and another is 14.06 acres, which translates into a jaw dropping sale price of €147,000 per acre.

Describing the level of the premium paid as “alarming”, Councillor Shane Talty (FF) said he doesn’t know how the final figure was arrived at or was justified.

“Any future developments at the Cliffs of Moher will be contingent on complex planning applications that may or not succeed. There is a possibility the council will be left owning a large tract of land that is only of agricultural value,” he said.

The council has faced recent criticism of its plans to secure lands for the Cliffs of Moher Trail through compulsory purchase order.

The final version of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk Management Plan, known as the Tobin Report, states that the council “in consultation with local stakeholders, explore their options for securing control of the lands through compulsory purchase”.

This report, which aims to secure the future of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, was prepared by Tobin on behalf of the council and in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development, Fáilte Ireland and Clare Local Development Company (CLDC).

The report found that, in general, visitors do not differentiate between the council-owned Cliffs of Moher Experience located centrally along the coastal walk, and the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk managed by the CLDC.

News of the controversial sale price emerged when a report from Local Government auditor, Joanne Greene on the council 2023 financial accounts was presented at a council meeting on Monday.

Even though Councillor Shane Talty wasn’t surprised that these lands were purchased and a premium price had to be paid considering their strategic value, he admitted the premium is “difficult to justify”.

Councillor Talty expressed concern about comments made by the auditor about alleged weak governance, poor record keeping and difficulty getting information from the authority.

“If we were aware there was €8 million available to be spent in North Clare, we would like to have had some input into how that was spent,” he said.

“Councillors are not solicitors or foresenic accountants who could find these figures in the council’s annual reports without somebody saying we would like to draw your attention to the following figure. That didn’t take place.

“Over the last 18 months, we were hearing various speculative figures bandied about locally about what certain individuals would have received for land purchases. Any of the speculation was in the region of this figure.”

While Councillor Talty said that he was aware that the council had secured the lands near the Cliffs of Moher, the first time he became aware of the huge purchase price was at a recent Corporate Policy Group meeting a long time after negotiations were concluded.