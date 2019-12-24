Council launches Clare 2020 calendar

THE newly formed Tourism Department of Clare County Council has launched, Experience Clare, a 2020 scenic calendar. The calendar is specifically targeted at overseas markets and trade shows. It is a business-to-business tourism promotional tool that will help drive business into Clare.

It should be noted that the calendar is not intended for distribution to the general public, since it is targeted at overseas markets and domestic trade shows. Most copies are being sent abroad to drum up tourism business for Clare.

Deirdre O’Shea, newly appointed Head of Tourism explained: “We can all be very proud of our county as presented in this calendar. It promotes Clare on a worldwide stage and the calendars are being distributed through Tourism Ireland, Failte Ireland, tour operators and Holiday World Trades shows in both Dublin and Limerick”.

Joan Tarmey, Tourism Officer with Clare County Council advised that “it is wonderful to see that good use is being made of images and video footage of the Banner county that was commissioned by Clare County Council earlier this year as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open competition. This image bank and video footage was a very worthwhile investment”.