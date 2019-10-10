Council give go ahead to Trump Doonbeg ballroom

TRUMP International in Doonbeg has been granted planning permission from Clare County Council to build a ballroom and 53 holiday homes at the site in West Clare.

The projected cost of the project is almost €40m. The resort will double in size as a result and will incorporate a new restaurant, along with a gate house.

The construction of the ballroom and associated facilities will be a huge boost to the West Clare economy which was hit recently of news of 109 layoffs at ESB Moneypoint.

The ball room will be 1,774 square metres in size and will be capable of catering for 300 guests.