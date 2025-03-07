Council floats new development

Plans for the development of a proposed major tourism and commercial development in an East Clare harbour are now fully afloat after the developers addressed initial concerns expressed by the local authority.

Clare County Council has given the green light for a new “destination for national and international visitors” at Drumman East, Williamstown Harbour, Whitegate, subject to 15 planning conditions including a planning contribution of €33,284 for public infrastructure and facilities benefiting the development.

Kevin and Sue Durkin, c/o HRA Chartered Town Planning and Environment Consultants 3 Hartstonge Street, Limerick, applied for planning permission to regenerate and redevelop existing buildings and land for tourism and recreational purposes.

This includes the demolition of existing toilet block, office and ancillary buildings; development of four residential lodges for short term letting; reuse and development of existing workshop building including a change of use from workshop to café and retail unit at ground floor level with the provision for two apartments at first floor level.

