Council buyout urged in leaked Cliffs report

CLARE County Council has been advised to buy-out all 36 landowners who currently own sections of the Cliffs of Moher Trail, using compulsory purchase orders if necessary.

A leaked copy of the long-awaited Tobin Report, seen by The Clare Champion, has recommended that Clare County Council “should have full title of the lands by outright purchase”.

The report, which was commissioned by the local authority, is expected to be officially published early next week once the four key stakeholders have had an opportunity to study its findings.

Aside from Clare County Council, the other stakeholders are the Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Any proposal to purchase the land is likely to meet stiff opposition from the local farmers involved.

