Considine Signs On For 2020 With Adelaide Crows In ALFW

Clare’s Ailish Considine has signed a new contract with the Adelaide Crows in the Women’s Australian Rules.

The Kilmihil native put pen to paper on a deal to continue playing with the newly crowned champions for the 2020 campaign.

Considine made an immediate impact in her first season down under as she scored four goals, including one in the final, as the Crows won the Grand Final.

