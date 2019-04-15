Home » Sports » Considine Signs On For 2020 With Adelaide Crows In ALFW
AIlish Considine with her mother Kay and sister Eimear after winning the AFLW Grand Final

Considine Signs On For 2020 With Adelaide Crows In ALFW

April 15, 2019 1,863 Views

Clare’s Ailish Considine has signed a new contract with the Adelaide Crows in the Women’s Australian Rules.

The Kilmihil native put pen to paper on a deal to continue playing with the newly crowned champions for the 2020 campaign.

Considine made an immediate impact in her first season down under as she scored four goals, including one in the final, as the Crows won the Grand Final.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You can read our interview with Ailish after the Crows Grand Final success here

About Derrick Lynch

Avatar

Check Also

Clare See Off The Challenge Of Tipperary In Munster MFC

Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One Round Two: Clare 1-10 Tipperary 0-6 Clare picked up …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!