Compensation needed after significant storm damage

CLARE homeowners who were without power for up to 12 days should received compensation from a new fund paid by the ESB or the Government.

That’s according to Councillor Michael Shannon (FF) who called on the Government to make funds available to meet the needs of communities following the hardship caused by Storm Éowyn.

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Councillor Shannon pointed out businesses in towns and villages who had no power for almost a week still had rent and bills to pay even though they were forced to close.

Having consulted with traders, he said some will not apply to their insurance company for compensation because their premium will increase more than what they would be paid out.

He said the Department of Agriculture should provide a grant to help farmers secure existing farm buildings that were coming to the end of their lifecycle, some of which were damaged during the storm.

He recalled there was no form of communication in Miltown Malbay until Sunday evening, two days after the storm.

Councillor David Griffin (FF) pointed out the new Humanitarian Assistance Payment Scheme was means tested and difficult to access, which should be addressed to receive funding quicker.

“The ESB statement that the cost of this will likely be passed on to customers – what a ridiculous statement to make for people who were 12 days without power. For a company making €800 million in profits annually, this was outrageous,” he said.

Councillor Joe Kileen (FF) proposed the ESB and broadband providers should be able to calculate how long a person was without power and pay compensation based on that.

Councillors Pat Daly (FF), Michael Begley (Ind) and Michael Shannon requested the Government to provide grant aid to purchase affordable generators so they can cope with difficult circumstances in any future storms.

Describing Storm Éowyn as one of the worst storms ever to hit the country, Councillor Pat Daly said it caused enormous hardship to communities, leaving more than one million people without power.

“Most new houses depend on electricity and people had no power, broadband, water or mobile phone. People were left totally in darkness, it was so frustrating,” he said.

Councillor Begley said the works to enable a generator connect to the cabling in a house should be included in any grant aid scheme. In rural areas, Councillor Shannon said a back up was needed as people can’t be left without power for 12 days again.

“There should be a supply of generators throughout the county to ensure water is kept running and mobile communications continues to work,” he said.

Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) suggested once a changeover switch is installed for vulnerable people and those using medical devices, a generator should kick in once there is a power blackout.

Councillor Griffin said the HSE should be mandated to have a plan in place for vulnerable people when they lose power, particularly those on home dialysis and using oxygen tanks.

Councillor Hayes suggested the ESB should be invited to a meeting to clarify how the agency can prioritise vulnerable people with medical needs once they have no electricity.

Councillor Pat O’Gorman (FF) proposed the council should engage with farmer representative organisations and agricultural contractors to investigate the potential for cooperation in dealing with the fallout from storm damage.

The Cratloe councillor recalled farmers throughout the county had used their machinery and chain saws to clear roads.