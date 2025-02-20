Local community rallies around Ennis youth

AN ENNIS-based couple are “overwhelmed” by the tremendous response to an online fundraising appeal to defray the costs of obtaining a second bone marrow transplant in the United Kingdom for their son Tadhg.

A new GoFundMe appeal has raised an impressive €24,535 in ten days much to the surprise of Alan and Elaine Hayes, née Harding, who are extremely grateful to everyone who has made donations.

In an interview with The Clare Champion, Elaine said they can’t believe how much support the appeal has attracted and how generous people have been, particularly their family and friends, who had contributed an estimated €7,000 at the start of the fundraising drive.

