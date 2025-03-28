Community in partnership

HAVING been launched in November of 2023 the Shannon Community Partnership has now firmly hit its stride, according to its chairperson Siobhán Boyd. She says that people with a diverse range of skills have become involved, while the organisation is looking to give a greater voice to the people of the town.

“Decisions were being made on behalf of the town without input from the community,” she said.

“To be fair to the decision makers, there wasn’t really a strong group in place to give them feedback as to what the people of the locality would like to see done. Plus, as a result of a strong community group not being in place the town was perhaps being overlooked in certain areas, through nobody’s fault, but just because there wasn’t a strong community voice.”

The first phase of the group’s development was largely unseen, as it concentrated on getting its structures right.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE