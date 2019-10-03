270919
Community Games All Stars L-R Aisling Nagle, Corofin, Caragh Fitzgerald, Corofin, Paul Rodgers, Derg, Tara Carey, Corofin and Kate Singleton, Corofin . Pic Arthur Ellis.
Community Games All-Stars 2019
October 3, 2019
106 Views
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Cathal Morgan, Lisdoonvarna, Ria Meaney, Ballynacally, Luke Griffin, Ballynacally, Yeshua O’Brien Bayer, Moylussa and Tadhg Bane, Doora Barefield. Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Leah O’Connor, Doora Barefield, Roisin O’Dwyer, Lisdoonvarna, Muavia Ljaz Ghazi, Doora Barefield, Jack Johnson, Kilrush and Ruby O’Reilly, Quin Clooney. Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Donal O’Leary, Sixmilebridge, Saoirse Crowe, Kilrush, Jack Monahan, Sixmilebridge, Ella Dillon, Meelick and Daithi Maguire, Moylussa. Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Dylan Rushe, Ennis St Johns, Evie Quinn, Tulla, Lily Keane, Cooraclare, Ami Corry, Cooraclare and Kris O’Callaghan, Ballynacally . Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Joshua Peer, Tulla, Eabha O’Driscoll, Doora Barefield, Cian Pyne, Ennis St Johns, Matthew Ryan, Whitegate and Joanna McCarthy, Tulla. Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R JMatthew Coughlan, Quin Clooney, Niall Murphy, Quin Clooney, Colm McMahon, Doonbeg, Harry Hamel, Inch Kilmaley Connolly and Diarmuid Crowe, Newmarket. Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Karine O’Leary, Cooraclare, Rian Flynn, Ennis St Johns, Mark Bugler, Whitegate, Eadaoin Moroney, Kilkishen and Ciara Dooley, Mountshannon . Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Lorcan O’Connor, Quin Clooney, Diarmuid McMahon, Ballynacally, Cormac Byrne, Miltown, Jerry O’Connor, Quin Clooney and Cathal Culloo, Tulla . Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Aisling Nagle, Corofin, Caragh Fitzgerald, Corofin, Paul Rodgers, Derg, Tara Carey, Corofin and Kate Singleton, Corofin . Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Saoirse Kent, Inch Kilmaley Connolly, Sam Mulholland, Cratloe, Cian O’Boyle, Ennis St Johns, Holly Downes, Kilmihil, Tadhg O’Leary, Inagh, Kilnamona Cloonanaha and Sean Conway, Ennis St Johns . Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Community Games All Stars L-R Eabha McNamara, Tulla, Martin Frawley, Doora Barefield and Daire Condon, Quin Clooney. Pic Arthur Ellis.