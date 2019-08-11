Collins Likely To Continue Banner Tenure

Colm Collins has revealed it is looking likely that he will remain in charge of the Banner’s footballers for next year.

Speaking after watching his Cratloe side cruise to victory over Clondegad in the Clare SFC, he said while nothing has been confirmed, he expects to spend another season on the sideline with the county team.

“We are meeting the week after next but it is looking like we will be staying on. We have been asked to stay and it’s looking like we will. We just want to make sure everything is right. It was an enjoyable year and they’re a tremendous bunch of lads. We would have met before now only for championship was on. I’m away on holidays next week and we will meet when I get back but it’s looking we will be there again” he revealed.